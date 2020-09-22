LYMASK

50pcs Adults Disposable Filter Mask 3 Ply

$5.09

Please note that these are ordinary civilian face covering, not medical face covering. Multi occasion application given this face m.asks can be wore anywhere you need both indoor and outdoor. It’s the best and most convenient protection for you. 50 pcs of disposable face m.asks which is enough to meet your family demands. It is not reusable and is recommend to change every 4 hours for most optimal protection. 3 layer of high-quality non-woven fabric face m.ask increases filtration and air circulation for wearers. The outer layer is dust and waterproof; the middle layer is for filter; the inner layer is skin-friendly and making it breathable and comfortable to wear. Quality: Our m.a.s.k.s are made of soft, high-quality Non-woven and individually packaged and sealed to ensure the highest standards Protection: 3 layers of purifying dust, toxic gases in the air,and skin-friendly filter cloth,giving you multiple protections,protects against dust and contaminants Details - 3 Ply Protection - Individually Wrapped - Disposable - Elastic Ear Loops - Latex Free - High Density Filter - Glass Free Filter - Painless - Comfortable and Adjustable - Box of 50 - Size:17.5x9.5cm - Available in Blue, Black, Green, White, Purple,Gray and Pink