LVX

Lvx Nail Lacquer Polish

$16.00

Lvx launches the hottest collection by translating top runway colors based on emerging trends in high fashion. This superior long wear formula is ultra rich and creamy, chip resistant and has a smooth and high shine finish. Lvx is vegan, 5 free and cruelty free. All products produced in usa. Brand Story LVX is dedicated to launching the hottest collections for each season by translating the top runway colors based on emerging trends in high fashion. LVX colors are hand selected to be the top colors of the season.