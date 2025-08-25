Louis Vuitton

Lv Rouge

$160.00

Buy Now Review It

At Louis Vuitton

Our Artisté Half Lash is perfect for accentuating & lifting the corner of the eye. Looking for the perfect lash for a sassy cat-eye effect? Artisté is the ultimate half lash for a dramatic feline look. The graduating length will open and lift the eye, making it the perfect lash for all eye shapes. The half length lash band makes it ultra comfortable to wear and helps the lash to blend with your natural lash line for a seamless finish. Perfect for: Half Lash, Corner Lash, Cat Eye, Winged. Reusable 15-20 times Adhesive included Length: Medium