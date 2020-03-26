Urban Outfitters

Luz Reversible Indoor/outdoor Mat (4×6)

$89.00 $74.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Woven rug with a vintage-look pattern in a highly durable weave that fits every indoor/outdoor need with a weather-resistant construction. Eco-friendly, stain-resistant rug made from woven strands of recycled polyesters, plastics and rubbers, in a reversible design with two takes on a bold pattern. Perfect for adding a pop of color with bohemian style to outdoor hangs on your patio, and giving high-traffic areas a standout look with a textured, geometric motif. ...