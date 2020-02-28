Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Wellness
Sexual Wellness
Desire
Luxury Usb Remote Control Panty Vibrator
£74.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Lovehoney
Need a few alternatives?
Simply Pleasure
Mini Rabbit Jelly Vibrator
£9.95
from
Simply Pleasure
BUY
Mystery Vibe
Crescendo
£129.99
from
Mystery Vibe
BUY
Satisfyer
Pro 2 Next Generation Air-pulse Clitoris Stimulator
£33.02
£27.32
from
Amazon
BUY
Adam and Eve
Silicone G-gasm Rabbit
$49.95
$24.98
from
Adam and Eve
BUY
More from Desire
Desire
Luxury Rechargeable Remote Control Panty Vibrator
$99.99
from
Lovehoney
BUY
Desire
Luxury App-controlled Rechargeable Panty Vibrator
$139.00
$125.00
from
Lovehoney
BUY
Desire
Luxury Usb Remote Control Panty Vibrator
£72.72
from
Lovehoney
BUY
More from Sexual Wellness
Simply Pleasure
Mini Rabbit Jelly Vibrator
£9.95
from
Simply Pleasure
BUY
Mystery Vibe
Crescendo
£129.99
from
Mystery Vibe
BUY
Satisfyer
Pro 2 Next Generation Air-pulse Clitoris Stimulator
£33.02
£27.32
from
Amazon
BUY
Adam and Eve
Silicone G-gasm Rabbit
$49.95
$24.98
from
Adam and Eve
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted