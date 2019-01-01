The Chapel
Luxury Scented Candle Noctula
£25.00
At The Chapel
Surround your senses with The Chapel Noctula luxury scented candle. Deep and rich oudh, juicy red fruits, floral lily and zesty mandarin intoxicate and inspire. Bring a sense of peace and prosperity to your home with The Chapel Noctula luxury candle. Product Details: 80 hour burn time, Single cotton plus wick, 320 g, H: 10cm, W: 8.5cm. Made in the UK. Fragrance Notes: Top Notes: Mandarin, Lemon, Heart Notes: Jasmine, Red Fruits, English Violet, Base Notes: Oudh, Cedarwood