Satisfyer Luxury Prêt-À-Porter Air-Pulse Clitoral Vibrator - Non-Contact Clitoral Sucking Pressure-Wave Technology Plus Vibration, Waterproof, Rechargeable Are luxurious designs, the finest materials and a little extra glamour right up your street? Then this refined gem from the new Satisfyer Luxury Collection is the perfect highlight for your toy collection. Made for the connoisseur of pleasure products Satisfyer Luxury Prêt-À-Porter features ultra-soft, medical grade liquid silicone, refined with genuine leather and precious metal details. In supple and elegant fashion, the ring of ultra-soft liquid silicone surrounds your clitoris, and caresses it with the usual breathtaking Satisfyer pressure-wave stimulation. Its intuitive controls let you choose from 11 different intensity settings, along with added vibration in 10 settings which can be independently operated. Enjoy the unique ergonomic shape of the Satisfyer Luxury Prêt-À-Porter as it sits comfortably in your hand. Gently graduate intensities easily with the intuitive eye facing controls allowing you to go from 0-100 in absolute luxury! Thanks to its waterproof finishing, this shapely pressure-wave vibrator turns into a sensual submarine in the shower or bath, making your water-based experiences even more intense! The Luxury Prêt-À-Porter is IPX7 waterproof rated, meaning it's protected against immersion in water up to 1 meter deep for up to 30 minutes of use. Features: Pressure wave stimulation and contactless clitoral stimulation Whisper Mode 11 intensity settings 10 vibration options Waterproof IPX7 Skin-friendly silicone Rechargeable - Includes USB magnetic charging cable Easy to clean