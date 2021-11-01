Charlotte Tilbury

Luxury Palette Of Pearls In Cosmic Pearl

£42.00

Darlings, LIGHT UP YOUR EYES with my NEW! Luxury Palette of Pearls in Cosmic Pearl! This magical palette of colour-coded eyeshadows is EXCLUSIVE to CharlotteTilbury.com and my Beauty Wonderlands, and features 4 shimmering shades of mother of peachy-pink, dusky rose, warm burgundy and duochrome teal blue-brown to create a smokey, iridescent gaze! With a showstopping star-print design, this palette will TURN HEADS at every occasion, and be the STAR of every makeup look this holiday season! Layer the shades to create a multi-dimensional eyeshadow look that lights up your EYES with pearlescent, iridescent makeup MAGIC!