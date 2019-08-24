Charlotte Tilbury

Luxury Palette In Pillow Talk

$53.00

At Charlotte Tilbury

My WORLD-FAMOUS, BEST-SELLING Pillow Talk look is taking over the world! The demand has been INCREDIBLE and so there may be a slight delay to shipping, sorry darlings! I’m working my magic to get your order to you as soon as possible… On everyone’s lips right now, the return of Charlotte’s WORLD-FAMOUS, BEST-SELLING Pillow Talk eye shadow palette has caused MAKEUP MANIA across the globe! The Luxury Palette in Pillow Talk is a pretty, feminine every day eyeshadow palette with four shimmer and matte shades, featuring champagne pink, matte dusky rose, soft matte brown and a rose gold sparkle. This easy to use eyeshadow quad will give you romantic, wide-eyed, ‘I woke up like this’ eye makeup. Complete your iconic Pillow Talk love story look with this eyeshadow palette, perfectly paired with the new blusher, award-winning lip liner and matte lipstick. WHAT MAKES LUXURY PALETTE MAGIC: • A beautifully pretty feminine, every day eyeshadow palette that gives a natural, effortless finish. • 4 colour-coded, universally-flattering shades enhance all eye colours. • Universally-flattering shades suit everyone aged 18-80. • Features 2 rich, matte shades and 2 satin, shimmer shades. • Ideal if you want an easy-to-use eyeshadow routine that will take you to any occasion. • SKU: EQAD52D13R • Fill 5.2g