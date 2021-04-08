Rodin

Luxury Mini Face Oil

$96.00

RODIN olio lusso Face Oil is the perfect potion for those seeking hydrated skin and a luminous complexion. A luxurious elixir that contains a blend of 11 essential oils extracted from flowers and botanicals, it reveals smooth, youthful looking skin. This lightweight facial oil induces a fresh and relaxing feeling while leaving your skin replenished, radiant, and supple. The Details Neroli oil combats signs of aging and improves skin elasticity in addition to softening wrinkles Jasmine oil provides a soft fragrance and calming effect Free of parabens, silicones, phthalates, and sulfates 0.5 fl oz This item is not available to ship to Europe Revolve Style No. RDIR-WU23 Manufacturer Style No. 0064J 11 Actual packaging and materials may vary. Please read labels, warnings, and directions before use. How to Use Apply 2-3 drops on a clean, moist face morning and night