True luxury for your desires - with genuine leather and real precious metal. Your favorite high heels in 3 different colors, the finest silk lingerie, or the new Satisfyer Luxury Haute Couture made from ultra-soft, medical grade liquid silicone, refined with black genuine leather and precious metal details - just because you can! Are luxurious designs, the finest materials, and a little extra glamour right up your street? Then this refined gem from the new Satisfyer Luxury Collection is the perfect highlight for your toy collection. Product Features: Material: Leather, ABS (plastic) Power Source: Rechargeable Colors: Black Usage: Clitoral stimulator Multiple Vibration Modes / Vibrating / Multiple Speeds / Multiple Motors Gender: Female Waterproof Extra Soft Liquid Skin-friendly Silicone Including USB magnetic charging cable (Rechargeable) Whisper Mode Pressure Wave Simulation and contactless clitoral stimulation Storage Bag Included Length: 7.5" Width: 1.75" Control the intensity of the pressure waves simply by pressing a button, so you can increase the stimulation slowly or go straight to your favorite setting.