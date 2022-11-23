Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Dibor
Luxury Gold Wave Candle Holder Centrepiece
£35.00
£21.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Not On The High Street
More from Dibor
Dibor
Set Of Four Purple Embossed Wine Glasses
BUY
£24.95
Not On The High Street
Dibor
Set Of Four Vintage Embossed Coloured Wine Glasses
BUY
£24.95
Not On The High Street
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted