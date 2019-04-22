Boll And Branch

Luxury Down Alternative® Pillow

$80.00

Buy Now Review It

At Boll And Branch

We have created the best pillows, from start to finish. For three years, we slept on every pillow on the market—wool, shredded foam, latex—only to realize that down pillows are the gold standard. We sought out ethically-minded duck farms, and found them in Indiana. Once we had the best-quality down, we tested more than 100 prototypes until we made pillows that struck the perfect balance of support and softness. Meanwhile, we found the best down alternative in PrimaLoft, which was developed for the U.S. Army. All of our Down and Down Alternative Pillows use 100% organic cotton shells, lab-tested to be naturally down-proof without chemicals or coatings.