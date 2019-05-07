Saint Jane

At Saks Fifth Avenue

WHAT IT IS. . Luxury Beauty Serum is a potent concentration of 20 botanicals and 500mg full spectrum CBD. This performance-driven super blend is formulated to soothe and balance all skin types. Each nutrient-rich ingredient is thoughtfully curated to inspire a radiant glow. 100% clean, organic and responsibly-sourced, each dropper of this sacred elixir delivers 0.0003 oz.in every application. 1 oz. Made in USA.CERTIFICATIONS Eco Cert Natural and Organic Cosmetic certified. EWG. Cruelty free. Vegan. 100% of the total of the ingredients are from natural origin. 98.838% of the total ingredients are from Organic Farming. Sustainably sourced. FREE OFAlcohol free. Cruelty free. Gluten free. Soy free. Sulfate free. Paraben free. Phthalate free. PEG compound free. Mineral oil free. Retinyl palmitate free. Oxybenzone free. Coal tar free. Hydroquinone free. Mercury free. WHO IT'S FOR. . For all skin typesHOW TO USE IT. . Apply one half to a full dropper in the morning to awaken and nourish your complexion for a luminous, all day glow. Repeat the ritual at night to restore your skin to a calm and blissful state.INGREDIENTS. . Helianthus annuus (sunflower) seed oil, Punica granatum (pomegranate) seed extract, Vitus vinifera (Grape) seed oil, Cannabidiol (CBD), Rosa canina(rosehip) seed extract, Persea Gratissima (avocado) seed oil, Hippophae rhamnoides (seabuckthorn) fruit extract, Rosa damascena (rose) flower oil, Helichrysum italicum(helichrysum) flower oil, Cymbopogon martinii v. motia (palmarosa) leaf oil, Santalum spicatum (sandalwood) wood oil, Boswellia carterii (frankincense) resin extract, Butyrospermum parkii (shea) nut butter, Pelargonium graveolens (geranium) leaf/flower oil, Commiphora abyssinica (myrrh) resin extract, Calendula officinalis (calendula) flower extract, Nardostachys chinensis (spikenard) root oil, caprylic/capric triglyceride, Krameria triandra (rhatany) root extract, Rosmarinus officinalis (rosemary) leaf extract