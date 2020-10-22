Saint Jane Beauty

Luxury Beauty Serum

$125.00 $100.00

Saint Jane Luxury Beauty Serum - 500 mg CBD This Product Is: a facial oil that infuses organic botanicals and full spectrum hemp-derived CBD Good For:all skin types including dry, mature, sensitive, blemish-prone, combination and normal Why We Love It: Saint Jane Luxury Beauty Serum infuses organic botanicals with 500mg full spectrum hemp oil, resulting in glowing skin. This serum is formulated with 20 potent botanicals, including radiance-boosting actives like sea buckthorn, calendula, sandalwood and rose, to help gently resurface and detoxify skin. Hemp-derived CBD is a non-psychoactive compound found in cannabis and while the role of hemp oil (and specifically CBD) is less studied in skin care, hemp oil has been used by people for thousands of years, and is known to be rich in essential fatty acids and phytonutrients.Thanks to its extraordinarily calming benefits, hemp-derived CBD can help balance skin issues including improving blemishes, redness, dryness and irritation. This silky, omega-rich serum is crafted with clean, organic and natural ingredients to help brighten, soothe and improve radiance. Made in California. Evaluated 4x (triple the industry standard) for integrity of our sustainably-sourced ingredients. Cruelty-Free. Vegan.