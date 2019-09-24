Saint Jane

Luxury Beauty Serum - 500mg Cbd

$125.00

Saint Jane Luxury Beauty Serum - 500 mg CBD This Product Is: a facial oil that infuses organic botanicals and full spectrum CBD Good For:all skin types including dry, mature, sensitive, blemish-prone, combination and normal Why We Love It: Saint Jane Luxury Beauty Serum infuses organic botanicals with 500mg full spectrum hemp oil, resulting in glowing skin. Hemp-derived CBD is a non-psychoactive compound found in cannabis.While the role of hemp oil (and specifically CBD) is less studied in skin care, hemp oil has been used by people for thousands of years, and is known to be rich in essential fatty acids and phytonutrients. This silky, omega-rich serum is crafted with clean, organic and natural ingredients to help brighten, soothe and improve radiance. Made in California. Evaluated 4x (triple the industry standard) for integrity of our sustainably-sourced ingredients. Cruelty-Free. Vegan.