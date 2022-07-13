Saint Jane

Luxury Beauty Serum

The Luxury Beauty Serum is an award-winning formula that delivers a powerful treatment for your skin. Meticulously clean and packed with hundreds of nutrients, each bottle is rich in clean, sacred botanicals to reverse signs of aging and calm irritation. Radiance-amplifying actives like Sea Buckthorn, Calendula and Rose gently resurface and detoxify pores, while Full Flower Hemp Extract calms and soothes. SAINT JANE pairs botanicals with rich concentrations of actives, making this nutrient dense, fast-absorbing serum the ultimate skin-transforming powerhouse. The Details Suitable for all skin types Sustainably-sourced, vegan & cruelty-free Free of Sulfates, Parabens, Phthalates, PEGs, Mineral Oil, Retinyl Palmitate, Formaldehyde-Releasing Agents, Oxybenzone, Coal Tar, Hydroquinone and Mercury 1 oz/ 30 ml This item is not available to ship outside of the United States or to Idaho, Iowa, and Michigan This item is not available for international export Revolve Style No. SJAN-WU1 Manufacturer Style No. 10001 Actual packaging and materials may vary. Please read labels, warnings, and directions before use. How to Use Apply one full dropper in the morning on clean, dry skin Repeat at night to restore for overnight results Best when layered with The C-Drops for a bright, radiant glow