Olive & Aiden

Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray (bamboo)

$22.99

Buy Now Review It

These portable caddies let you relax while you watch a movie on a tablet, enjoy a glass of wine, or use a smartphone or other small toiletries. Genuine, Ecofriendly Bamboo – This luxury bathtub caddie is crafted with premium bamboo for stylish durability and a quality finish that’s mildew and water resistant. Detachable Backrest – The back of each extendable bathtub caddy organizer features a stainless-steel frame that props up to hold a tablet or book for hands-free viewing. Stronger, Extendable Base – Each bamboo bathtub caddy features stainless-steel arms on the side that add stability and make it fit almost any standard or wide tub. Essential Amenities – More than just your small electronics hub, these large bathtub caddies feature a narrow wine glass holder and ventilated pad for soaps or candles.