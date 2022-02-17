United States
Rise & Fall
Luxury Bath Towels (pack Of 2)
£41.00
If you like your towels ultra-soft, ultra-absorbent and ultra-ultra-plush – then look no further. Our Classic Towel Bundles (two per pack) are as lush and luxurious as they come. Woven from premium 100% Turkish Aegean cotton, these premium spa-weight towels are perfect for you if: You like your bath towels big and bulky, for that 5-star feeling You want extra absorbency, for a truly excellent dry You want towels that will keep their softness and bulk, even after many washes Each pack contains two towels.