TexereSilk

Luxury Bamboo Viscose Robe

$48.99

Buy Now Review It

70% Bamboo Viscose / 30% Cotton (Terry) This Texere luxury bathrobe for women is exclusively fulfilled by Amazon. Buy ONLY when indicated as being shipped by Amazon (SKU: WB0101) Terry cloth robe features shawl collar, two patch pockets, belt with double loops, inside modesty tie, and 3/4 kimono style sleeves for mobility while lounging. Beautiful piping adorns collars, sleeves & pockets. S/M = 47" long. L/XL = 48" long. 2X/3X = 49" long Wrap yourself up in this plush robe after the shower. Can also be used after a swim in the pool, lounging around the house, or take with you on vacation. Perfect holiday gift idea for Mothers day, wife, sister, daughter, friend and more Fabric stays fresh and odor-free and wicks away moisture to keep you dry and comfortable. Hypoallergenic - perfect for those with allergies or sensitive skin. Bamboo plant is organically sustainable, biodegradable, grows naturally, and has a very low water footprint Best care for bamboo robe - machine wash in cold water. Use of fabric softener or dryer sheets will decrease absorbency. Remove promptly from dryer to prevent wrinkles. For more product and fabric details, see Product Description below. Imported. Approximate Product Weight: 3.30 lbs