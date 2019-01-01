Skip navigation!
Essie
Luxeffects Nail Polish – Set In Stones
C$8.96
Buy Now
Review It
At Walmart
This polish transforms nails into disco mirror ball chaos. layer it over a favorite lacquer to create manicure looks from seriously sharp to major bling.
Need a few alternatives?
Jin Soon
Jasper Nail Polish
$18.00
from
Jin Soon
BUY
NARS
Nail Polish In Ecume
C$36.55
from
Amazon
BUY
OPI
Nail Lacquer In Funny Bunny
C$12.59
C$9.97
from
Amazon
BUY
Essie
Nail Polish In Limo-scene
C$7.96
from
Amazon
BUY
