Parade

Luxe Sleeveless Bodysuit

$38.00 $24.00

Buy Now Review It

At Parade

FIT A breathable second-skin bodysuit Sleeveless with a crew neck cut, in double-layered luxe mesh Features thong coverage & snap closure WEAR ME… Under high-waisted jeans, when you’re feeling like a bad b*tch, for sheer pleasure FABRIC COMPOSITION Silky Mesh is 95% Recycled nylon, 5% elastane, and a cotton lining