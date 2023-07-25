Zella

Whoever first insisted that every rose has its thorn (the guy from Poison, maybe?) had obviously never encountered the PinkCherry Rose Vibrator. Hey, that's okay, we hadn't either, until today! Anyway, instead of thorns, this absolutely gorgeous rose shaped stimulator features seven incredible modes of subtle pulsing suction. A very sexy improvement, we'd say. Up top, super-silky folded petals surround a scintillating suction tip that'll softly pinpoint even the tiniest of your or your partner's pleasure places. Position it gently over clitorises, nipples and zillions of other outer sweet spots to experience three possible intensity levels and four rhythms of orgasmic positive and negative air pulse pressure. One simple button controls all. Conveniently rechargeable via USB, the Rose includes a handy dandy magnetic base charge cord. In body safe silicone, the Rose is hypoallergenic, non-reactive and safe for sensitive skin. It's also extra easy to clean using warm soapy water or a good toy care fluid/foam. This toy is compatible with any favorite water-based lube, but please avoid contact with silicone lubes and other silicone toys/products. This stimulator is not rated for use in water, so please keep your Rose on dry land.