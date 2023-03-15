Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sleepwear
BAREFOOT DREAMS®
Luxe Milk Jersey Piped Pajama Set
$130.00
$108.14
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Need a few alternatives?
Floerns
Satin Pink Striped Kimono
BUY
$17.99
Amazon
NY Threads
Plush Fleece Collar Robe
BUY
$14.49
$23.99
Amazon
Umjetnost
Silky Peacock & Floral Printed Kimono Robe
BUY
$28.99
Amazon
Silver Lilly
Sherpa Robe With Bear Ears
BUY
$24.99
Amazon
More from BAREFOOT DREAMS®
BAREFOOT DREAMS®
Luxe Milk Jersey Piped Pajama Set
BUY
$117.52
$130.00
Amazon
BAREFOOT DREAMS®
Cozychic Barefoot In The Wild Gray
BUY
$119.99
$180.00
Amazon
BAREFOOT DREAMS®
Cozychic™ Side Tie Robe
BUY
$100.80
$168.00
Nordstrom
BAREFOOT DREAMS®
Cozychic™ Throw Blanket
BUY
$147.00
Nordstrom
More from Sleepwear
Floerns
Satin Pink Striped Kimono
BUY
$17.99
Amazon
NY Threads
Plush Fleece Collar Robe
BUY
$14.49
$23.99
Amazon
Umjetnost
Silky Peacock & Floral Printed Kimono Robe
BUY
$28.99
Amazon
Silver Lilly
Sherpa Robe With Bear Ears
BUY
$24.99
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted