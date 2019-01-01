Bobbi Brown

Luxe Liquid Lip Velvet Matte

Wipe excess product off of the doe-foot applicator before applying to lips for an easy, precise application. Use the tip of the applicator to define the upper and lower lip lines, then fill in the rest of the lip using the flat side. For more precise definition, use the Lip Pencil (sold separately) before application. Pro Tip: To create a smooth, hydrated base, apply lip balm and blot with a tissue. Then apply Primer Plus Mattifier (sold separately) around the outer corners of the lips to blur imperfections and help prevent feathering.