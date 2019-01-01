Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Intimates
SPANX
Luxe Leg Shaping Tights
$28.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Opaque high-waist tights offer medium-control shaping from the torso through the thighs and rear, and feature a nonbinding waistband for all-day comfort.
Featured in 1 story
The 11 Highest-Rated Black Tights On The Internet
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
Commando
Perfectly Opaque 110 Denier Matte Tights
$38.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
American Apparel
Opaque Pantyhose
$16.00
from
American Apparel
BUY
SPANX
Center-stage Patterned Shaping Tights
$24.00
from
SPANX
BUY
ModCloth
Pretty Polly Suspends Thriller Tights
$24.99
from
ModCloth
BUY
More from SPANX
SPANX
'luxe' Leg Shaping Tights
$28.00
$18.50
from
Nordstrom
BUY
SPANX
Faux Leather Leggings
$98.00
$64.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
SPANX
Faux Leather Leggings
$98.00
from
SPANX
BUY
SPANX
Bra-llelujah! Full Coverage Underwire Bra: 32b - 38dd
$68.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Intimates
Ganni
Recycled Printed Accessories Stockings
$60.00
from
Ganni
BUY
Torrid
Black High Waist Lace Cheeky Panty
$18.89
from
Torrid
BUY
Wacoal
Fire And Lace Boyshort
$28.00
from
Wacoal
BUY
Uniqlo
Women Boyshorts
$5.90
$3.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted