Anthropologie

Luxe Dyed Faux Fur Throw Blanket

$128.00 $102.40

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 63223754; Color Code: 004 One of our softest throws ever, this faux fur offering features a dyed finish and manipulated texture for an extra-plush feel. 100% polyester Textured embellishments Dry clean Imported Dimensions 70" x 50"