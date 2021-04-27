Brooklinen

Luxe Core Sheet Set

$135.00 $108.00

Buy Now Review It

At Brooklinen

Featuring a rich, buttery-smooth weave, our best-selling Luxe Sateen Sheets are the ultimate bedding upgrade. Perfect for elevating your sheet game, these sheets feature a luxurious 480-thread count and a slightly luminous finish. Start styling your bed with a Core Sheet Set, which includes 1 fitted sheet, 1 flat sheet, and 2 pillowcases. 100% long staple cotton OEKO-TEX® certified for chemical safety King/Cali King sets come with king sized pillowcases “long “ and “short” side labels 480 thread count Rated Best Overall Sheets to Buy in 2019 by Good Housekeeping