Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
ColourPop

Lux Lipstick

$7.00
At ColourPop
LUX it up. Loaded with antioxidant rich extracts, this velvet matte, long wearing lipstick glides on the lips for intense pigmentation and a soft blurring finish in shades made for every skin tone. The show must go on in this vibrant red orange.
Featured in 1 story
The Best Red Lipsticks For Fall
by Samantha Sasso