amzcool

Lux Happy Light Therapy Lamp

$34.95

Buy Now Review It

GOOD FOR YOU - In the short, snowy day, rainy day, cloudy day, winter, and other moment lack of sunlight. the lamp is recommended, leading to better rest at night. FULL-SPECTRUM - Produces full-spectrum light as well as safe, with 5500K color temperature, a higher quality simulated natural light.10,000 LUX UV-Free - Produces full-spectrum light as well as safe, with 5500K color temperature, a higher quality simulated natural light. Produces 10,000 LUX of bright light. The product is used indoors, without flicker, no UV, and the light is sun simulated. STEPLESS DIMMER ADJUSTABLE - The lamp has stepless dimmer adjustable brightness settings, you can set different brightness for your different use environment. WIDE LIGHT AREA - This product is exclusively designed and sold by AMZCOOL. Private thin border model design, it offers more light and enables freedom of movement for the user. Our Guarantee - 24 Hour customer service plus 365 days warranty and hassle free return on top of Amazon standard 60 day return policy.Please send message to amzcool on Amazon for any question on product and service.