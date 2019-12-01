Lorac

Lux Diamond Palette

The ultimate color indulgence: 3 undeniably addictive textures in 20 artist-approved shades. Includes new Diamond Shine and our beloved velvety matte and metallic shimmer. The new diamond shine formula contains 100% certified authentic diamonds milled into a fine, cosmetic-grade dust and infused into a luxurious eye shadow formula. LORAC's finely milled shadows offer a creamy, no-tug application, impactful one-swipe pay off and superior blendability. Chamomile and Cornflower Extracts nurture and soothe the lids, while Cucumber Extract provides hydration. Your eyes will thank you.