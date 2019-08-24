Spin Master

Luvabella Responsive Baby Doll With Realistic Expressions And Movement

Discover so many real baby surprises with Luvabella! From the moment she opens her eyes and giggles, Luvabella will amaze you with her true-to-life facial expressions and personality! She moves, talks and plays just like a real baby. Through touch and play she affectionately responds to your love! Cover her eyes for a game of peek-a-boo, tickle her tummy and toes to make her giggle, or place a hand on her chest to gently listen to her heartbeat. You can even hold her feet to hear her say "mama" and begin to babble! The more you play with her, the more she'll talk! Her babble will transform into over 100 clear words and phrases! Caring for Luvabella is fun with her four interactive accessories! Use her spoon to feed her and she'll chew with delight! If she's not full, she may ask you for more! After her meal, help Luvabella learn new animal names and sounds with her Lamby toy! If she gets fussy, all she needs is her soother. When it's time to go to bed after a big day of play, lull her to sleep with her bottle. Get to know all of Luvabella's real baby surprises! Bring love home today!- Includes: 1 Luvabella doll, 1 Removable Dress, 1 set of Removable Bottoms, 1 Removable Bow, 4 interactive accessories: Spoon, Bottle, Soother, Lamby, and Instructions