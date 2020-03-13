Quay Australia

Lustworthy

$39.00

Buy Now Review It

At Quay Australia

Category is: lusty librarian. The cat eye shape and injection frame with metal accents give a new meaning to being LUSTWORTHY. Practice safe specs while you savor your screen time with our blue light lenses, featuring Blue Light Technology to block out potentially harmful light from screens and help prevent symptoms like headaches, blurry vision, + more. Featuring prescription-ready frames, so you can take them to your optometrist + have your Rx put in.