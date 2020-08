Arket

Lustrous Gathered Dress

$129.00

Buy Now Review It

At Arket

Sewn from a lustrous fabric woven from a blend of viscose and linen, this dress is an elegant piece designed with an A-line silhouette that falls below the knee. Styled with a dropped waist and wide 3/4 sleeves, it features a high neck with a tie detail at the back. The gatherings at the skirt add volume to the roomy fit and enhance the beautiful drape of the fabric. Unlined