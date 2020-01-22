Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
Anthropologie
Lustered Stemless Wine Glasses, Set Of 4
$56.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Featuring a glittering gold rim and textured glass that refracts light, this collection adds an exuberant sparkle to any tablescape.
Need a few alternatives?
Joanna Buchanan
Bright Gem Cocktail Picks (set Of 6)
$64.00
from
One Kings Lane
BUY
Need Supply
Cocktail Glass Set
$28.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
Polar
Polar Glass & Marble Ice Bucket
$99.95
$69.99
from
BUY
Teroforma
Wine Twirl Set
$22.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Carson Heeled Mules
$140.00
$98.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Linette Cropped Knit Pants
$130.00
$78.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Joelle Ribbed Cardigan
$128.00
$89.60
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Carina Bracelet
$38.00
$26.60
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Kitchen
Recredo
Silicone Reusable Food Bags (8 Pack)
$26.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Nambé
Luna Salad Bowl & Servers
$125.00
from
Bloomingdale's exclusively
BUY
ChaseVintage
Vintage Reclaimed Wood Cheese Board
£131.81
from
Etsy
BUY
Joanna Buchanan
Bright Gem Cocktail Picks (set Of 6)
$64.00
from
One Kings Lane
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted