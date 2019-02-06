Pat McGrath

Lust: Gloss

$28.00

Ethereally erotic colour meets surreally seductive shine in LUST: Gloss. This orally fixating balm glides on, flawlessly soothing and smoothing your lips while evoking three-dimensional lustre. Turn your lips on in ravishingly resplendent hues – ranging from teasing transparencies to negligee nudes to poetic pinks – in 32 never-sticky, sinfully scintillating shades. But beware: Mother’s conjured the ultimate in luxe lip paraphernalia, bound to elicit softcore seduction as unforgettable as the searing memories, passion and pleasure of first love. PRODUCT FEATURES - 1 Lip Gloss (0.15 FL OZ /4.5 ML) - An exquisite blend of lustrous oils soothes and nourishes, wrapping lips in smooth softness. - It delivers a rush of high-shine glossiness, in the non-sticky texture of a lush balm. - Its innovative formulation infuses lips with multidimensional shine and gorgeous volumizing effects. - Translucent colour glides on beautifully with exceptional adherence. - Captivating finishes – ranging from pearlescent, glitter, and opaque to transparent – lustfully complete any look. LUST: GLOSS SHADES Nude Negligee Prima DonnaAphrodisiacSecret Lover Wicked Whisper Flesh Fantasy Flesh 4 Flesh 6 Heavy Petal Twilo Blood 2 Love Potion Dare To Bare Peach Perversion Faux Real Belladonna Flesh Astral Sunset Rose Paraphernalia Divine Rose Bronze Temptation Gold Allure Bronze Divinity Bronze Venus Blitz Gold Earth Angel Future Femme Aliengelic Pale Fire Nectar Carnal Desire Astral Flashdance Astral Moon Flower APPLICATION USE WITHOUT CAUTION Swipe on succulent shades of sheer seduction for a dose of three-dimensional wet shine and ethereally erotic colour. Use these mouthwatering shades of translucently addictive colour with the Permagel Ultra Lip Pencil to create your own personalized combinations.