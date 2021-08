ColourPop

Lust For Dusk

$24.00 $18.00

Buy Now Review It

At ColourPop

Turn up the mood lighting with rich, moody shades, perfect for an evening out. This 100% vegan palette features mattes, mattes with sparkles, and metallic finishes in a range of dreamy sunset ‘till dusk colours. A range of mauve, taupe, peach and terracotta, and rich chocolate, create the perfect sunset look. Chasing sunsets in this 100% vegan, 16-pan moody eyeshadow palette 🌇