West Elm

Lush Velvet Infinity Quilted Pillow Cover

$24.99

Buy Now Review It

At West Elm

An Art Deco-inspired design adds an extra touch of luxe to our Lush Velvet Infinity Quilted Pillow Covers, which live up to the name with their lustrous sheen and soft texture. Rich, saturated hues make them an easy way to toss color onto beds and sofas. KEY DETAILS 20"sq. 75% viscose, 25% nylon. Lining: 100% cotton. Oeko-Tex® Certified: tested in a third-party lab and verified to be free from over 300 harmful substances. Zipper closure. Accommodates a 20"sq. Pillow Insert (sold separately). Imported.