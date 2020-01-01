What’s in a name? When it comes to the Sex Bomb we take the moniker seriously. A must for any romantic bath, our world famous sphere of sex appeal contains all of Nature’s most potent and seductive ingredients to get you in the mood for a good… bath. Scintillating jasmine, clary sage and ylang ylang are powerful aphrodisiacs that are known to relax you as they warm your heart, and other body parts too. Soya milk makes the water milky, softening your entire body as you enjoy a luxurious soak with our best-selling Bath Bomb. Consider yourself warned.