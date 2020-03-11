Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Lush
Lush Queen Bee Hair Honey
£10.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Lush
Queen Bee Hair Honey
Need a few alternatives?
promoted
My Black Is Beautiful
Intense Recovery Treatment
$12.99
from
Sally Beauty
BUY
Color Wow
Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
$28.00
$22.40
from
DermStore
BUY
Schwarzkopf
Live Intense Colour 030 Mango Twist Permanent Hair Dye
£2.74
from
Superdrug
BUY
Briogeo
Healthy Hair Game
$39.00
$29.25
from
DermStore
BUY
More from Lush
Lush
Tender Is The Night
$15.95
from
Lush
BUY
Lush
Mint Julips
$4.65
from
Lush
BUY
Lush
Love Locket
£7.50
from
Lush
BUY
Lush
Peachy
£4.95
from
Lush
BUY
More from Hair Care
Holy Curls
Shampoo
£18.00
from
Holy Curls
BUY
CURLS
Blueberry Bliss Reparative Leave In Conditioner
£15.50
£10.66
from
House of Beauty
BUY
CURLS
Blueberry Bliss Reparative Leave-in Conditioner
£12.49
from
Amazon
BUY
Ethique Beauty
Shampoo Bar
£12.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted