Lovense

Lush Bullet Vibrator, Strong & Quiet Stimulator With Long Distance Bluetooth Remote Control, Customizable Vibrations, Partner & App Control

$89.00

Buy Now Review It

HANDS-FREE DISCREET VIBRATIONS for fun anywhere you want it; switch between 7 fun and exciting vibration modes or create your own using the bundled app; the Lush vibrator is wireless, comfortable and powerful; specially designed for amazing orgasms