Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Wellness
Sexual Wellness
Lovense
Lush 3 App Controlled Rechargeable Love Egg Vibrator
£139.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Love Honey
Lush 3 App Controlled Rechargeable Love Egg Vibrator
Need a few alternatives?
Sliquid
Sassy Water-based Anal Lubricant
BUY
£19.99
Lovehoney
We Vibe
We-vibe Melt
BUY
£119.00
We-Vibe
Lovense
Lush 3 App Controlled Rechargeable Love Egg Vibrator
BUY
£139.99
Love Honey
LELO
Sona 2 Cruise
BUY
$118.00
$139.00
LELO
More from Lovense
Lovense
Domi 2 Mini Wand Vibrator
BUY
$119.00
Amazon
Lovense
Lush 2 App Controlled Rechargeable Love Egg Vibrator
BUY
£139.99
Lovehoney
Lovense
Lush Bullet Vibrator
BUY
C$119.00
Amazon
Lovense
Hush
BUY
$119.00
Amazon
More from Sexual Wellness
Sliquid
Sassy Water-based Anal Lubricant
BUY
£19.99
Lovehoney
We Vibe
We-vibe Melt
BUY
£119.00
We-Vibe
Lovense
Lush 3 App Controlled Rechargeable Love Egg Vibrator
BUY
£139.99
Love Honey
LELO
Sona 2 Cruise
BUY
$118.00
$139.00
LELO
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted