Lush 2 Pink App Controlled Rechargeable Love Egg Vibrator

Spice up long-distance lovin' with Lush 2, a wireless wearable vibrator designed to simultaneously stimulate your G-spot and clitoris with its deep, rumbly and extra-quiet vibrations. Connect to the app for endless patterns inside and out of the bedroom. The smooth silicone vibrator has been perfectly curved to target your G-spot while its bendable Bluetooth antenna extends beyond the body to stimulate your external pleasure zones with its near-silent vibrations. Want to hand over the controls to your lover? Download the app and allow them to control Lush from any distance. The app offers unlimited vibration possibilities and can be synced to music or specific sounds. For additional play opportunities, the Lush 2 is also completely waterproof so you can enjoy your playtime in the bath. It's also USB-chargeable, with every charge giving up to three hours of play. Smother with a generous helping of top-quality water-based lube to enjoy the pleasure-inducing pulsations.