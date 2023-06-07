Lovense

Lovense Lush 2 Bullet Vibrator, Mini Vibrator Bullet

❤️BLUETOOTH BULLET VIBRATOR: LOVENSE Lush 2 is a Bluetooth pink bullet vibrator. Strong vibrations come from the larger end of the curved toy, which can be inserted into the vagina to apply much enjoyable pressure on the sweet spot. It's a newer version improved, based on users feedback, making it one of the best app-controlled vibrators on the market. ❤️HANDS-FREE DISCREET PLEASURE: Lush 2 is a wearable mini bullet vibrator made from high-quality, body-safe silicone. In the sexy mornings and hot evenings, use Bluetooth control Lush 2 hands-free vibrator in the bedroom, the movies, or out at dinner, choose from 7 fun and mind-blowing vibration modes, or control it via the app as desired. The C-shaped toy for women is going to bring more intense and deeper pleasure. ❤️REMOTE APP PROGRAM: With the well-functioning APP control feature, Lush 2 egg vibrators offer you a variety of control options. For solo play, the Lush 2 vibrating bullet can be controlled by the user via the smartphone app. You can adjust the vibration levels with just a finger swipe. For long-distance, the control can be passed on to the partner with a Live request on the app. Apart from these, Alarm, Music syncing, Sound control...plenty of unexpected features for you to explore! ❤️STABLE CONNECTION & CAM MODEL'S FAVORITE: Redesigned antenna and circuit board （PCB） for better connectivity! Lush 2 love egg style vibrator stays stable connection to the APP via Bluetooth, compatible with iOS and Android, Mac, and Windows PC (Windows PC requires a Lovense USB Bluetooth Adapter to connect). In addition, It's also the Cam models' favorite adult toy. Thanks to its tips-reacting feature and simple camming set up with Lovense Connect APP and Lovense Extension. ❤️ONE YEAR GUARANTEE: All Lovense products are 100% safe and have CE certification that complies with EU standards. We put customers' safety and privacy on priority. The product does not contain body-harm materials and is shipped in a discreet package. If you have any questions during use, please feel free to contact us by email/message.