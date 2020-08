Bossy Cosmetics

Luscious Matte Lipstick In Ruby

$16.99

Buy Now Review It

At Bossy Cosmetics

Our Luscious Matte Lipstick in Ruby provides luscious color and comfortable wear. It is highly pigmented, glides on smoothly, and has a velvety finish. It comes with a lush slanted tip applicator for a precise, no fuss application. Infused with our orange creamcicle and sugar cookie scent.