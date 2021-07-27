Dyspnea

Luscious Lime Paris Circa 2004 Top

£92.00

Buy Now Review It

At Dyspnea

You’re looking at me and thinkin of buying meeee because you like to partyyyy. The best thing is I have adjustable cross over straps and am stretchy so larger busts are v comfy! Hand beaded tulle, stretch cotton lining Carmen (@zigs_mom) wears a size S Because of the adjustable straps and amount of stretch this top is flexible with sizing Can downsize if you have a smaller bust and larger busts can stay true to size Made and hand beaded with love in Indonesia