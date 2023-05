Felina

Lurra Bralette

$30.00 $9.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

Size info S=32-34B-C, M=34-36B-D, L=36-38B-D, XL=38-40B-D. Details & care Take on the day in this lightweight ribbed bralette designed with wide straps and a supportive underband that will help keep everything in place. Slips on over head 90% modal, 10% elastane Hand wash, dry flat Imported Women's Clothing Item #6112646 Helpful info: Free shipping & returns See more