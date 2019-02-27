Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
Ganni
Lurex Striped Knit T-shirt
$190.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Ganni
Rainbow striped t-shirt with a round neck and long t-shirt sleeves spun from shiny Lurex thread.
Featured in 1 story
How To Style Hiking Boots
by
Michelle Li
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Paul & Joe
Siamcat Pullover
$460.00
from
Stylebop
BUY
DETAILS
Koshka
Mr. Cat Sweatshirt
$39.00
from
Koshka
BUY
DETAILS
Tibi
Splatter Jacquard Sweater
$275.00
from
Tibi
BUY
DETAILS
Michael Stars
Striped Crew Neck
$158.00
$110.60
from
Michael Stars
BUY
More from Ganni
DETAILS
Ganni
Tie-detailed Cotton-poplin Blouse
$205.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Ganni
Recycled Printed Accessories Stockings
$60.00
from
Ganni
BUY
DETAILS
Ganni
Seersucker Check Dress
£170.00
from
Ganni
BUY
DETAILS
Ganni
Tie-dye Wide Leg Jeans
£185.00
£111.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
More from Sweaters
DETAILS
Which We Want
Parker Fuzzy Cardigan In White
$68.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Oversized Ribbed Crewneck Cardigan
$119.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
DETAILS
Nordstrom Signature
Stripe Cashmere High/low Sweater
$279.00
$111.60
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
R29 x ELOQUII
Duster Cardigan
$89.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
More from Styling Tips
Fashion
A Week Of Wearing Track Pants & All The Sports I Didn't Play...
Track! Is! Back! And it's loud and crinkly. My middle school P.E. teacher, Ms. Hobbs, always sported a navy pair and you could hear her before you could
by
Michelle Li
Fashion
10 Outfits To Wear In 70 Degree Weather
There is no greater heartbreak than getting the chance to hang out outdoors in 70 degree weather — only to be improperly dressed. It’s a Goldilocks
by
Michelle Li
Dedicated Feature
How To Start A Career In Fashion, According To A Scandi Stylist
The world of fashion is thrilling, inspiring, and glamorous — but also incredibly daunting if you’ve chosen to make it your career. It’s easy to be
by
Helen Woltering
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted