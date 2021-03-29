Melanie Martins

Lured Into Love (blossom In Winter Book 2)

£7.99

"It's a nasty kind of love. The kind you can't escape from even if you want to." Petra should've known better. But her heart has always beaten for the one man that she can't have: her beloved godfather, Alexander Van Dieren. And despite the firm disapproval from her mother, the rising politician and activist, Tess Hagen, Petra is determined to take her life into her own hands and fight for him, no matter the price. But she can only do so if Alexander will go just as far for her. So after waking up from her coma, she asked him one question. He gave her one answer. And from there, nothing will ever be the same... This book is for mature audiences.