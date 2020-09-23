Birch Lane

Lundgren Wood Storage Bench

$636.00 $230.00

At Birch Lane

Even if you live inland, you can still welcome a little coastal charm into your living room with this storage bench. It's woven with quality, solid teak wood and abaca fibers for longevity with a natural finish that lets the unique beauty of the natural materials shine through. A flip-top opens up to a generous storage compartment that's just right for stowing away extra blankets and pillows. This bench comes fully assembled and backed by a one-year warranty.